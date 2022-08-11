Connect with us
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

CMA Adds ÖZKA-Brand AG, OTR Line to Portfolio

Christian Hinton

CMA has announced the addition of ÖZKA brand agricultural and off-the-road tires to the portfolio of tires it distributes in the US and Canada.

According to CMA, ÖZKA Tire, established in Kocaeli, Turkey in 1991, has a range of products comprising radial and bias tractor tires, irrigation tires, radial and bias flotation tires, implement tires, specialty compactor and R3 tires, and more. Engineered and built in Europe, the ÖZKA brand offers modern tread designs and size offerings, the company says.

CMA will join ÖZKA as exhibitors at Booth 571 at the 2022 Farm Progress Show, Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 in Boone, Iowa. Featured tires will include the company’s radial tractor, irrigation, harvester and compactor.

