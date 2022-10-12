Connect with us

People

CMA Adds John Lynch as Regional Sales Manager

Christian Hinton

on

CMA and Double Coin announced the appointment of Rocky Mountain Regional Sales Manager, John Lynch. CMS and Double Coin said Lynch will be based in Denver, covering a seven-state region from Colorado to Washington.

“This role was created to support the commitment to our customers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones,” said Aaron Murphy, senior vice president, CMA. “John is a seasoned tire professional with a history of consultancy to customers and is pivotal to this region’s growth.”

According to CMA, prior to taking on his new role, Lynch was a key account manager at Toyo Tires.

