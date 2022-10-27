fbpx
CMA Promotes Valentino Faraone to Regional VP of Sales

CMA Double Coin has promoted Valentino Faraone III to vice president of sales. The company says Faraone is responsible for sales and management objectives in the East and Midwest.

“As a consistent producer and key employee, Valentino has led our company by achieving remarkable sales in his region,” says Aaron Murphy, senior vice president of CMA.

Faraone has over 10 years of experience with CMA; first as a regional sales manager in the Northeast while subsequently leading new product development as a manager, working with Double Coin’s global engineering group. Faraone was then promoted to senior regional sales manager, where CMA says he was instrumental in growing sales in the Northeast region by 400%.

In this article:, ,
