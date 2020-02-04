Connect with us

CMA is NA’s Exclusive Distributor of Tianli Tire Brand

Tire Review Staff

CMA is now the exclusive distributor and marketer of Tianli tires, the company says, which includes agricultural, forestry and construction tires.

CMA says Tianli agricultural tires include a line-up of radial and bias tractor tires, radial and bias flotation tires, implement tires and specialty R2 and R3 tires. Tianli forestry tires include a line for skidders, harvesters, forwarders and flotation forestry tires. Additionally, the construction line includes industrial/lift, port, mining, skid steer, backhoe and OTR tires.

The Tianli brand of tires includes sizes ranging from 16 to 57 in. The brand was founded in 1985 and can be found in more than 70 countries. Tianli’s agricultural tires include IF/VF farm tire technology, which enables the tires to operate with a larger footprint, engineered to provide better traction, better flotation and better protection against soil compaction, the company says.

