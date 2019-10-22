CMA/Double Coin Announces New Hire, Promotions

Pictured are (left to right) David Misbrener, Tim Abel and Adriaan Van Niekerk.

Double Coin and CMA has added David Misbrener as the company’s new national OEM manager, in addition to the promotions of Tim Abel as national truckstop manager and Adriaan Van Niekerk as regional manager for the southwest region.

Prior to taking on his new role at Double Coin, Misbrener served many roles in the tire industry, utilizing his business administration management skills over the last 26 years at Continental Tire as district sales manager. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Winthrop University and will be responsible for supporting Double Coin’s OTR and industrial tire line.

“We are pleased to have David be a part of our growing team,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for CMA. “His proven sales tract, vast background in commercial business development, and negotiating skills specializing in both U.S. and international products makes him a great asset to our team.”