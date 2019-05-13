Club 3633: Nominations Open Until June 10

If you know someone is who making strides in your company – someone who is really changing things for the better either on a company level or even for the tire industry as a whole – we want to know about them!

Tire Review is accepting nominations until June 10 for our Club 3633, an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry.

Charles Goodyear revolutionized the commercial rubber industry when he discovered the vulcanization of rubber, protected by his U.S. Patent 3633. The filing of this patent can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of his fierce determination and accomplishment that our Club 3633 takes its name.

If you believe you or someone you know is worthy of recognition at your company, click here to nominate them for our 2019 class of Club 3633.

Each member of our 2019 class will be featured in the July issue of Tire Review and across Tire Review’s social media platforms. Take a look at our 2018 and 2017 issues to see past Club 3633 members.