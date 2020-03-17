Club 3633: Nominations are Now Open Through May 1

Tire Review is searching for tire industry influencers – someone who is really changing things for the better, making innovations to increase business and making strides in your company. We want to recognize them!

Click Here to Read More

Tire Review is accepting nominations until May 1 for our Club 3633, an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry.

Charles Goodyear revolutionized the commercial rubber industry when he discovered the vulcanization of rubber, protected by his U.S. Patent 3633. The filing of this patent can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of his fierce determination and accomplishment that our Club 3633 takes its name.

If you believe you or someone you know is worthy of recognition at your company, click here to nominate them for our 2020 class of Club 3633.

Each member of our 2020 class will be featured in the June issue of Tire Review and across Tire Review’s social media platforms. Take a look at our 2019 and 2018 issues to see past Club 3633 members.