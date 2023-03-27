 Club 3633 Nominations Now Open!

Club 3633 Nominations Now Open!

Know someone changing the tire industry for the better? Nominate them for our Club 3633!

Tire Review is searching for tire industry influencers – someone who is really changing things for the better, innovating and making strides in your company. Nominate them for our 2023 Class of Club 3633 here.

Club 3633 is an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry. The club takes its name from Charles Goodyear’s patent for the vulcanization of rubber, U.S. Patent 3633, which can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of his fierce determination and accomplishment that our Club 3633 takes its name.

So, think of someone you work with who’s changing your company for the better. Someone who doesn’t play by the rules. A coworker who truly thinks outside the box and pursues his or her career in the industry with passion and vigor.

Each member of our 2023 class will be featured in the June issue of Tire Review, across Tire Review’s social media platforms and on special episodes of our podcast. Take a look at who else is a member of this elite industry group here.

If you believe you or someone you know is worthy of recognition at your company, click here to nominate them for our 2022 class of Club 3633.

