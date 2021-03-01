Club 3633 Nominations are Now Open Through April 23

Tire Review is searching for tire industry influencers – someone who is really changing things for the better, making innovations to increase business and making strides in your company. We want to recognize them!

Tire Review is accepting nominations until April 23 for its Club 3633, an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry.

Think of someone you work with…someone who’s changing your company for the better. Someone who doesn’t play by the rules. A coworker who truly thinks outside the box and pursues his or her career in the industry with passion and vigor. This is the pedigree of a winner – the type of person you want on your team who will defy adversity to achieve success.

If you believe you or someone you know is worthy of recognition at your company, click here to nominate them for our 2021 class of Club 3633.

Charles Goodyear revolutionized the commercial rubber industry when he discovered the vulcanization of rubber, protected by his U.S. Patent 3633. The filing of this patent can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of his fierce determination and accomplishment that our Club 3633 takes its name.