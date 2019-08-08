Products/Clore Automotive
Clore Automotive Releases Pro-Logix 100A Flashing Power Supply from Solar

Clore Automotive introduces Model PL6100, a new 12-volt 100A flashing power supply and 60/40/10A battery charger, from Solar.

The PL6100 is designed to provide stable power, on-demand up to 100 amps, to a vehicle electrical system to support module reprogramming. It also provides full-service battery charging capability from 10 to 60 amps, to service everything from small vehicle batteries to Group 31 batteries, the company says.

In power supply mode, the Pro-Logix PL6100 provides power to maintain vehicle electrical system voltage at a preset level, increasing its output in response to system load increases to maintain a stable power environment. It features a voltage output range of 13.1-14.9V, adjustable in 0.1V increments and delivers its power with minimal voltage ripple, providing a clean flow of power to the vehicle without risk of programming interference.

In charging mode, the PL6100 utilizes microprocessor-controlled logic to precisely deliver a fully automatic charging routine designed to optimally charge and maintain each battery or battery pack serviced. The PL6100 features the ability to properly charge a wide variety of lead acid battery types, including conventional, AGM, spiral wound, start-stop, deep cycle and marine batteries.

In charging mode, the PL6100 adapts its approach based on the needs of each battery or battery pack it services. Such adaptations can include activating a soft start mode on deeply discharged batteries, a battery repair mode on older/distressed batteries and temperature compensation when charging in extreme temperatures. It also incorporates over-voltage protection, reverse polarity protection, smart clamp technology and battery fault detection.

