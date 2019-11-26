Clore Automotive Releases Pro-Logix PL3760 12/24V Wheeled Battery Charger from Solar

Clore Automotive has released Model No. PL3760, a 12/24-volt intelligent wheel charger, from Solar. The PL3760 provides three operational modes for service: auto charging mode, stable power mode and engine start assistance mode.

Auto charging mode delivers an optimal charge to each battery serviced, and the Pro-Logix charging process results in improved battery condition and restored reserve capacity, the company says. The PL3760 features multiple charge rates, including 60/40/10A 12V rates and 20/10A 24V rates. Soft Start and recondition routines automatically engage as needed.

Stable power mode maintains vehicle system voltage at the desired level to support a variety of diagnostic, repair and reprogramming applications. The PL3760 supports system voltage maintenance from 13.1-14.9V, selectable in 0.1V increments, allowing the operator to dial system voltage in exactly as needed. Engine start assistance mode provides extra amperage to start vehicles with dead batteries or other starting problems caused by a lack of power. The PL3760 delivers 250A 12V engine starting assistance.

An LCD display provides details for operational set-up and monitoring. Status lights alert the operator to the charger’s operational progress and provides warning of charging errors. The unit is shipped fully assembled. The PL3760 also meets all energy efficiency requirements in the U.S. and Canada.