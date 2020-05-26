CITEXPO Postponed Until August 2021

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and its containment measures, China International Tire Expo will now take place from Aug. 16-18, 2021 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

Click Here to Read More

The postponement comes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. CITEXPO is an international event with visitors from over 120 countries. Current containment measures restrict mass gathering events and movement across international borders meant potentially thousands of stakeholders are limited in their ability to plan ahead and attend the show at its original dates in August, organizers said.