CITEXPO Launches Online Expo for Tire, Wheel Traders

The organizer of China International Tire Expo (CITEXPO) has launched a new website for its online expo: CITEXPO Direct .

CITEXPO says this digital expo is designed for professional tire and wheel traders who want to improve sourcing and supply chain efficiency with foreign suppliers.

CITEXPO says the digital platform will allow users to search listings with photos and specs in a variety of ways and talk directly to credited manufacturers.

CITEXPO says there are over 100 certified manufacturers listed during the launch.