CIMS, Autel Announce Upgrade of Their ITS600 Tire Registration System

On the heels of its partnership with Autel Intelligent Technology Corporation late last year, CIMS says it has collaborated again with Autel to upgrade their joint tire registration scanning system, ITS600.

“The ability to scan the TIN (tire identification number) gives our customers additional security and accuracy elements that eliminate the potential mistakes and documentation of invalid tire identification numbers,” said, Jeff Coffman, vice president of sales and marketing of Akron, Ohio-based CIMS Tire Registration. “This new capability enables a fully automated tire registration process that is cost-effective and convenient.

“Partnering with Autel for this upgrade allows CIMS to give tire dealers another economical but still leading-edge option to register tires. The ability to scan the TIN to register, check for recalls and confirm tire age on Autel’s tool will increase the number of tire dealers registering tires resulting in a consumer safety win.”