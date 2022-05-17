Connect with us
Autel-MaxiTPMS-ITS600_TBE200

News

CIMS, Autel Announce Upgrade of Their ITS600 Tire Registration System

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

On the heels of its partnership with Autel Intelligent Technology Corporation late last year, CIMS says it has collaborated again with Autel to upgrade their joint tire registration scanning system, ITS600.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The ability to scan the TIN (tire identification number) gives our customers additional security and accuracy elements that eliminate the potential mistakes and documentation of invalid tire identification numbers,” said, Jeff Coffman, vice president of sales and marketing of Akron, Ohio-based CIMS Tire Registration. “This new capability enables a fully automated tire registration process that is cost-effective and convenient.

“Partnering with Autel for this upgrade allows CIMS to give tire dealers another economical but still leading-edge option to register tires. The ability to scan the TIN to register, check for recalls and confirm tire age on Autel’s tool will increase the number of tire dealers registering tires resulting in a consumer safety win.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: TIA Selects Bally’s for Global Tire Expo Pre-Show Events

News: Continental Tire Awarded International Sustainability Rating

News: Forbes Recognizes Michelin for Diversity in the Industry

News: Bridgestone Launches First Tire for EV Buses

Advertisement

on

CIMS, Autel Announce Upgrade of Their ITS600 Tire Registration System

on

Pirelli To Increase Prices on U.S. PLT Tires

on

2022 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

on

Michelin North America Recalls Pilot Sport 4 ZP Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Federal-Mogul Motorparts
Contact: Mike ProudPhone: 248-354-7700Fax: 248-354-8950
26555 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield MI 48034
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire

News

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles

People

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA
Smithers-1400 Smithers-1400

Executive Interviews

Smithers Answers Three Burning Last-Mile Truck Tire Questions
Automotive technician independent automotive repair shop Automotive technician independent automotive repair shop

News

Economic Indicators Influencing Auto Repair
Connect
Tire Review Magazine