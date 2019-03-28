Cimcorp Opens Office in Chennai, India

Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, will open a new office in Chennai, India, in June 2019, in response to the growing demand for automation in the Indian tire industry.

The new Indian office will support Cimcorp’s growth strategy, strengthening the company’s position as a leader in automated material handling for tire manufacturing and enabling better and faster service for its customers in the Asia region.

According to Masatoshi Wakabayashi, CEO of Cimcorp, “The decision to expand our presence into India is a logical step at this point. We chose Chennai as our new office location as it will enhance our ability to serve both current and future customers in India. The facility will also be our customer support location for Indian clients, expanding the comprehensive service network we provide in partnership with our parent company, Murata Machinery, Ltd.”

Cimcorp has appointed Pekka Natri as head of operations in India. Natri has extensive experience in international business, particularly in the Indian market—first during the 1990s and then for a longer period in 2007-2011.

As well as being responsible for locating Chennai as Cimcorp’s new office base, Natri has been working alongside local recruitment specialists to find the best people for the India team.