Christine Perry Joins Leeds West Groups

Leeds West Groups (LWG), an investment fund that acquires, owns, and manages national automotive repair franchise brands, announced that Christine Perry has joined as its director of marketing.

Perry brings 25 years of experience in brand marketing specializing in advertising through the use of data and market research. Most recently Perry worked as the director of marketing for LearningRX, based in Colorado Springs where she led strategic marketing initiatives for franchisees. She has also served as the director of marketing for Grease Monkey International, as a marketing project manager for TCAG, a branding company, and was the director of marketing for Western Dental Services. Perry began her career at Valassis.

Perry earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing at California State Polytechnic University Pomona.