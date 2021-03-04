Connect with us
Chris-Fix-FMSI

News

ChrisFix Discusses New Z Brake Pad Numbers in Video

The Z number identification shows where OE brake pads have been specified to have mechanical attachment of the friction to the steel backing plate.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

In his latest video, automotive DIY YouTuber ChrisFix discusses the Friction Materials Standards Institute’s (FMSI) latest addition with its “Z” number identification. The FMSI maintains the standardized part numbering system for aftermarket brake pads.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Z number identification shows where OE brake pads have been specified to have mechanical attachment of the friction to the steel backing plate.

“FMSI is now in year four of a five-year modernization plan. We heavily invested in new state-of-the-art technology, directed by an active board combined with new staffing, established a very modern ITAF style operating system,” said Frank Oliveto, president of FMSI.

Here is a list of all vehicles designated with Z numbers by FMSI.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

News: Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Questions Remain for Dealers

News: Tekmetric Releases New Labor Guide

News: Tirebuyer, Tirescanner Announce Merger

Advertisement

on

ChrisFix Discusses New Z Brake Pad Numbers in Video

on

GSP North America Releases New Parts for Axles, Wheel Hubs

on

Belle Tire to Incentivize Employees Who Get COVID Vaccine

on

Continental Sells Six Retread Locations to ContiLifeCycle Dealer
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Stellar Industries Releases TM28 Tire Manipulator

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Schrader TPMS Solutions

Schrader TPMS Solutions
Contact: John McGranePhone: 800-288-1804
1960 Research Drive, Troy MI 48083
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

Commerce Lowers Duties for Cheng Shin/Maxxis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine