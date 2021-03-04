ChrisFix Discusses New Z Brake Pad Numbers in Video

In his latest video , automotive DIY YouTuber ChrisFix discusses the Friction Materials Standards Institute’s (FMSI) latest addition with its “Z” number identification. The FMSI maintains the standardized part numbering system for aftermarket brake pads.

Click Here to Read More

The Z number identification shows where OE brake pads have been specified to have mechanical attachment of the friction to the steel backing plate.

“FMSI is now in year four of a five-year modernization plan. We heavily invested in new state-of-the-art technology, directed by an active board combined with new staffing, established a very modern ITAF style operating system,” said Frank Oliveto, president of FMSI.

Here is a list of all vehicles designated with Z numbers by FMSI.