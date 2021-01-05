DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Galvanized Brake Pad Benefits

YouTuber ChrisFix recently highlighted the benefits of galvanized brake pads on Instagram , while showing how traditional painted brake pads can lead to noise, rust and dangerous braking.

In his latest video, when a customer complains about noise coming from the front driver’s side wheel, ChrisFix investigates and shows that corrosion of the painted brake pad caused parts of the friction material to break away, resulting in noise and the need for premature replacement. He then highlights how an NRS Brakes galvanized brake pad, in contrast, offered performance and durability, especially in winter conditions when roads are salted for long parts of the year.

ChrisFix shared that his goal is “to get these galvanized brake pads on all of my cars as the old pads wear. They will not rust and will last multiple winters, no problem!” adding that NRS galvanized brake pads are not glued or painted like other aftermarket pads.

