Choosing What You Need When Offered it All

There’s nothing more exciting – or intimidating – than an all-you-can eat buffet. Everything you could possibly want is waiting for you. Choose wisely and you’ll enjoy the experience- choose poorly and it will ruin your (and everyone else’s) evening.

Similarly, today’s Shop Management Systems seemingly offer an often overwhelming amount of features. What’s best for your business? How do you choose the system or features that you really need?

To help you fill your plate, Doug Kaufman, editor of Shop Owner and Vic Tarasik, owner of Shop Owner Coach, speak with Danielle Commandeur, Commandeur Mechanical, Claremont, Saskatchewan, Canada, and Cavan Robinson from ShopBoss about their experiences navigating the buffet.

