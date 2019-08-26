News/Tariffs
August 26, 2019

China Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Autos, Auto Parts

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

China announced Aug. 23 that it would be imposing retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods, including American autos and auto parts.

The announcement came in response to the Trump Administration’s decision to impose tariffs on USTR’s Section 301 List 4 products, the Auto Care Association says.

China’s proposed tariffs, ranging from 5-25%, would go into effect in two phases on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, 2019. The dates mirror the timeline of when the Section 301 List 4 tariffs would go into effect.

A 25% tariff on autos and 5% tariff on auto parts will go into effect in the second phase on Dec. 15, 2019. Other products impacted by the retaliatory tariffs include agricultural goods and crude-oil.

