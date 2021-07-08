CMO Philip Dobbs Announces Retirement from Bridgestone

After more than a decade leading the integrated marketing efforts for Bridgestone Americas , Philip Dobbs, chief marketing officer (CMO), has announced he will retire in October.

Dobbs has made a significant impact on Bridgestone both in the Americas and globally during his tenure as CMO, the company says. He has been instrumental in elevating the company’s brand-building efforts in the U.S. and Canada, driving significant improvements in brand awareness, familiarity and purchase intent for both the Bridgestone and Firestone brands. Under his leadership, the company has worked to globalize its brand portfolio to ensure a consistent go-to-market strategy and messaging platform that connects with consumers around the world.

He has played an instrumental role in leading the digital transformation at Bridgestone, highlighted by an overhaul of the company’s consumer and commercial web experiences. Starting in 2014, Dobbs led a cross-functional, cross-business effort that established a best-in-class digital platform focused on delivering shopping and buying solutions in both the B2C and B2B spaces, the company adds.