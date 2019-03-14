Chicago Pneumatic Packs More Power into Redesign of ½ in. Impact Wrench

The new Chicago Pneumatic CP7748 ½ in. impact wrench features a forward/reverse system for one-handed power and directional control of the tool. Its lightweight and unsurpassed durability make it ideally suited for workshops, tire shops and roadside applications where power, ease of use and reliability are musts.

“Improving a tool that’s been a long-time performer and consumer favorite is huge,” said Chicago Pneumatic Product Marketing Manager Omar Macon. “We’ve combined what’s best about the previous CP7748 with what our customers said would make this tool even better.”

The result is a ½ in. impact wrench that delivers 960 ft.-lbs. of power in forward and reverse and weighs just 4.4 pounds — all in a package that’s 14% more compact than the original. This CP7748 also features Chicago Pneumatic’s exclusive 360-degree swivel air inlet for a high degree of maneuverability. The tool’s curved, pistol grip handle is slip-resistant and cushioned for confident and comfortable handling.

Forward and reverse power and direction are controlled with a one-handed operation of a power control ring system that can be accessed from anywhere on the tool’s motor housing. Two forward power settings (40% and max power) and full power in reverse can be selected with ease, even in the tightest of spaces.

“This Power Control Ring System simplifies directional change and power selection,” Macon added. “The new CP7748 is an easy-to-use tool with the power, performance, and value built for everyday use.”

A hard chromium aluminum cylinder and anodized end plates surround the powerful motor and twin hammer mechanism for long-lasting durability. The all-new CP7748 ½ in. impact wrench is also available with a 2 in. extended anvil.