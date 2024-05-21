 Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-new-location

Chapel Hill Tire recently held a groundbreaking for its 12th location in Durham, NC. Situated at 5588 Highgate Rd., Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

“We’re excited to bring our Work Happy, Drive Happy philosophy to Durham with the opening of our newest location,” Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire, said. “By prioritizing employee satisfaction, we believe we can enhance the overall customer experience and spread positivity both on and off the road. We’re grateful for the opportunity to grow and serve even more customers in Durham. As we break ground on this exciting new venture, we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with the Durham community.”

