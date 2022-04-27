Connect with us
Andy-Chalofsky-Simple-Tire

People

Chalofsky Leaves Simple Tire, Karthik Iyer Adds CEO Duties

Madeleine Winer

on

Simple Tire, a Philadelphia-based online tire retailer that is part of the Dealer Tire family, announced that CEO Andy Chalofsky will depart Simple Tire as part of a planned succession, promoting President Karthik Iyer to the expanded role of president and CEO. Chalofsky will remain at Simple Tire through the end of June 2022 to ensure a smooth transition and will continue as a shareholder in the business.

Iyer joined Simple Tire in 2020 as president to accelerate the growth strategy and has successfully doubled the team and grown revenue over 40%, Simple Tire says.

“I have been consistently impressed with Karthik’s ability to scale the company and have full confidence in his capability to lead the team forward,” said Chalofsky. “I am excited to focus on taking a leading role in my other businesses, including a continued partnership with Dealer Tire in a start-up venture. I look forward to continuing my involvement with Simple Tire as a shareholder, advisor and co-founder.”

“I am incredibly excited about the future of Simple Tire and honored to have the opportunity to lead such a passionate and innovative team, particularly as we focus on continued growth,” said Iyer. “Our vision, the strength of our team and our unique capabilities in e-commerce put us in a great position to deliver a best-in-class consumer experience and develop long-term strategic partnerships across the industry.”

Karthik-Iyer-Simple-Tire-CEO
Karthik Iyer

In 2012, brothers Andy and current COO Josh Chalofsky developed the concept for Simple Tire while working in their family’s brick and mortar tire business. With their business partner Kenny Pratt, they successfully converted a traditional tire sales business model into a technology-driven model, linking independent tire distributors across the country into one seamless e-commerce network. The rapidly growing company partnered with Dealer Tire in 2018 and has grown more than 200% since then.

Co-founder Josh Chalofsky will remain COO through the end of 2022, when he will join his brother Andy in co-leading other business ventures. Pratt will remain with the Simple Tire organization as chief technology officer.

In this article:
Click to comment

on

