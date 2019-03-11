Certain Types of Sailun Tires Recalled

Dynamic Tire Corp. is recalling certain Sailun tires S698 157/154 L PR20 size 315/80R22.5 produced June 18, 2018 to June 25, 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The TIN (tire identification number) on the tire sidewall is incomplete and does not include the date of manufacture, the NHTSA said. AS a result, the tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “new pneumatic tires- other than passenger cars.”

Tires with an incomplete TIN and subject to a safety recall would be impossible to identify as being affected by a safety recall. Tires affected by a safety recall can increase the risk of a crash. Dynamic Tire will notify owners, and dealers will reimburse the purchase price or replace the tire, free of charge. The recall began Feb. 12. Owners may contact Dynamic Tire customer service at 1-905-595-5558.