Centric Parts Launches ‘Ultimate Summer Getaway’ Promotion for Professional Technicians

Centric Parts, a division of APC Automotive Technologies, has launched a promotion built around two of its brake products, GCX Brake Rotors and PQ PRO Brake Pads.

Titled “Ultimate Summer Getaway,” the promotion began Aug. 1 and ends Sept. 30. It encourages professional technicians to recommend GCX Brake Rotors and PQ PRO Brake Pads to their service customers.

When technicians sign up, they get a T-shirt with their enrollment (one per customer) and an opportunity to win prizes with every GCX Rotor or PQ PRO Brake Pad set they install. To enter, the technician has to take a selfie with each installation and send it in to Centric Parts. Every selfie is an automatic entry, and there’s no limit on the number of entries.

The grand prize has a value of $5,000 and includes a choice of great outdoors experience, gourmet BBQ experience or adventure experience. There are 10 second-place prizes featuring Yeti coolers valued at $300 each and 100 third-place prizes of $50 Visa gift cards.