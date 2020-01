CEMB USA is now producing new service- and support-related videos for each of the company’s machines.

The videos show up-close the features of the company’s wheel balancers, tire changers and wheel alignment machines. Many of the videos can be found on CEMB USA’s YouTube channel, or on the corresponding machine pages on www.cemb-usa.com.

The videos will be used for sales support and also technical service related topics.