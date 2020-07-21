Connect with us
CEAT-Yieldmax

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

CEAT Releases Yieldmax Ag Radial for Combines

The company says the CEAT Yieldmax offers increased load-carrying capacity to support larger combines as well as high traction and stability.
Tire Review Staff

on

CEAT Specialty Tire has introduced the CEAT Yieldmax radial product line to North America.

Available in the 650/75 R 32 and 620/75 R 26 sizes, the company says the CEAT Yieldmax offers increased load-carrying capacity to support larger combines as well as high traction and stability.

“The CEAT Yieldmax is designed to offer long life. In addition, its rounded lug base will provide better stubble resistance,” said Vijay Gambhire, managing director of CEAT Specialty Tyres Ltd.

The company says the CEAT Yieldmax comes with the following key design features:

  • Dual lug angle for higher traction and better stability.
  • Higher lug overlap for enhanced road ability.
  • Construction for high load carrying capacity at low pressure.
  • R1W pattern for longer tire life.
  • Rounded lug base for stubble resistance.

In 2020 and 2021, CEAT will expand its range for combines and will also offer a steel-belted option. CEAT Yieldmax is manufactured at CEAT’s ag radial plant which began operations in 2017 and is now producing more than 170 Ag radial SKUs.

