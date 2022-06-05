CEAT Specialty Tires Continues Rodeo Sponsorships

CEAT Specialty Tires is sponsoring rodeo events across the U.S. again this year to build awareness of CEAT as the Ag tire choice for farms and ranches of all sizes, the company says.

The tire company is the “Official Ag Tire Sponsor and Exclusive Category Event and Broadcast Partner” of the World Champions Rodeo Alliance, World Women’s Rodeo Championship and the National High School Rodeo Association.

The sponsorships entail branding on the organizations’ digital assets, national TV coverage, and exposure at seven rodeo events in 2022.

