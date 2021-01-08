CEAT Specialty Broadens Torquemax Ag Radial Tire Range

Click Here to Read More

The company says the VF technology provides 40% higher load-carrying capacity than a standard radial. Alternately, the tires can carry the same load at 40% lesser pressure, CEAT says.

“The Torquemax range has been developed to complement the growing performance requirements of the latest high-power tractors – both on roads and in fields,” said Vijay Gambhire, chief executive of CEAT Specialty. “The new product line is a testament to our growing technical prowess, and we are especially excited to be offering VF technology to our North American customers.”

CEAT says key elements of the Torquemax design include: