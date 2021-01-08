Connect with us
CEAT-TORQUEMAX-VF

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

CEAT Specialty Broadens Torquemax Ag Radial Tire Range

The company says the VF technology provides 40% higher load-carrying capacity than a standard radial.
Tire Review Staff

CEAT Specialty is introducing a VF version of its Torquemax Ag radial range.

The company says the VF technology provides 40% higher load-carrying capacity than a standard radial. Alternately, the tires can carry the same load at 40% lesser pressure, CEAT says.

“The Torquemax range has been developed to complement the growing performance requirements of the latest high-power tractors – both on roads and in fields,” said Vijay Gambhire, chief executive of CEAT Specialty. “The new product line is a testament to our growing technical prowess, and we are especially excited to be offering VF technology to our North American customers.”

CEAT says key elements of the Torquemax design include:

  • Stepped lug design to provide superior grip
  • Wider tread width for lower soil compaction
  • Longer and wider lugs that provide higher contact area
  • Tilted lug tips for lower vibration at higher speed.

