CEAT Announces Three-Year Partnership with Rodeo Alliance

Through the partnership, CEAT becomes the official ag tire sponsor of the WCRA. The OTR tire manufacturer is also sponsoring the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC), an event open to any female athlete in the world competing in breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping, the company says. This year’s competition, organized by the WCRA and Professional Bull Riders (PBR), will be held Nov. 1-6 in Las Vegas in conjunction with the PBR World Finals.

In addition, CEAT is sponsoring the National High School Rodeo Association, a youth western equine association founded in 1949, and the Indian National Finals Rodeo, an organization devoted to enhancing and keeping Indian professional rodeo alive, the company says.