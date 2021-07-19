Connect with us
CEAT Announces Three-Year Partnership with Rodeo Alliance

CEAT is the official ag tire sponsor of the World Champions Rodeo Alliance, a professional sport and entertainment entity that produces major rodeo events across America.
Tire Review Staff

on

CEAT Specialty Tires has partnered with World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA), a professional sport and entertainment entity that produces major rodeo events across America, for a three-year sponsorship.

Through the partnership, CEAT becomes the official ag tire sponsor of the WCRA. The OTR tire manufacturer is also sponsoring the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC), an event open to any female athlete in the world competing in breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping, the company says. This year’s competition, organized by the WCRA and Professional Bull Riders (PBR), will be held Nov. 1-6 in Las Vegas in conjunction with the PBR World Finals.

In addition, CEAT is sponsoring the National High School Rodeo Association, a youth western equine association founded in 1949, and the Indian National Finals Rodeo, an organization devoted to enhancing and keeping Indian professional rodeo alive, the company says.

CEAT says it will have its representatives at all the events so that they can interact with rodeo fans and competitors. In addition, CEAT says it will utilize its own social media platforms to engage with rodeo fans.

