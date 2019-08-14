News/Ceat
August 14, 2019

CEAT Specialty Tires Launches New Website

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

CEAT-website-image

CEAT Specialty Tires, which opened a U.S. office in 2017 and is expanding distribution, has launched a new website – www.ceatspecialtytires.com/US – that prioritizes SEO and ease-of-use.

Website features include a clean interface; enhanced “find your tire” capabilities; a responsive design built for all modern browsers, computers, tablets and mobile devices; a distributor registration process, including verification, approval, account and password generation; and built using WordPress.

