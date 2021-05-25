Connect with us
CEAT-Spraymax

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

CEAT Specialty Introduces Spraymax VF Tire

The company says the CEAT Spraymax VF is engineered to carry 40% more load than a standard radial. Alternately, it carries the same load as a standard radial at 40 percent lesser pressure.
on

CEAT Specialty is expanding its line-up of VF technology tires with the introduction of the Spraymax VF, which is specially designed for self-propelled sprayers.

The company says the CEAT Spraymax VF is engineered to carry 40% more load than a standard radial. Alternately, it carries the same load as a standard radial at 40% less pressure.

The company says elements of the Spraymax VF design include:

  • Stepped lug design provides better grip and traction.
  • The center tie bar delivers superior roadability.
  • Its rounded shoulders mean less soil and crop damage.
  • The higher NSD ensures longer life.

