Amit Tolani Named Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty

Tolani has been with CEAT since 2004 and has served in various roles across sales, marketing and supply chain functions. Prior to this, he was the chief marketing officer of CEAT.
Tire Review Staff

Amit Tolani has been named chief executive of CEAT Specialty, effective June 1. CEAT Specialty has a U.S. office that has been servicing the Ag and OTR tire requirements of North American customers since 2017.

“This is an exciting time for CEAT Specialty as we increase our distribution footprint across North America and provide products that meet the needs of farming operations of all sizes,” Tolani said.

Tolani noted that the movement toward higher HP tractors and sprayers with larger capacities has led to the need for increased loadability from tires. Therefore, CEAT has expanded its VF range of radial tires in the tractor and sprayer space. “CEAT is delivering VF technology at an affordable price to all our North American customers,” he said.

Tolani added, “We are on track to complete the first phase of capacity expansion of our ag radial plant in Ambernath [a city near Mumbai, India]. Further, we have committed capital expenditure to increase the capacity to three times of current in the next 18 months. This will further reduce our lead times. We have a great team in place headed by CEAT Specialty Tires President Ryan Loethen, and I look forward to visiting our North American dealers and customers.

