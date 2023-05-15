 CEAT Ag Radial Plant Receives 5-Star Safety Rating

CEAT Ag Radial Plant Receives 5-Star Safety Rating

The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management and samplings of operational activities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT Tires) announced that its Ambernath facility, which produces Ag radial tires for the North American market, received a 5-star rating in the occupational health and safety audit conducted by the British safety council.

The company said its Ambernath plant underwent an evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with samplings of operational activities.

