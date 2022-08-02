Don’t Let the Causes of TPMS Corrosion Cost Your Customers

No matter how far we get with TPMS technology , we still must go back to the basics of repair when it comes to hard parts. Corrosion is one of the leading causes of TPMS replacement. The chemical reaction that takes place when certain metals are exposed to moisture, salt, dirt and certain climates causes the metal surface to change shape. Over time, they can become gritty and can begin to dissolve. The result is that surfaces of the parts that were once smooth and flat become rough and misshapen, making an airtight seal impossible when re-assembling the valve stem after service or after adding air to the tire. This causes slow air leaks that can be extremely frustrating to a driver as air continues to slowly escape, causing the light to illuminate again and again.

Corrosion is also the culprit of broken parts during service. The metals can fuse together and separating that bond can cause broken nuts, screws, valve cores and stems. This is not a major issue if the sensor has a detachable stem since these parts should be replaced after each service anyway. If they break, they break. However, it does get costly and needs some explanation to the driver when a fixed stem breaks and the whole sensor must be replaced.

So how can corrosion be avoided? When it comes to metal parts, the unfortunate truth is it cannot be completely avoided. That is just the nature of metal in outdoor environments, and it is certainly worse in some environments than others. It was a problem well before there was a sensor on the other side of the valve stem and you can’t change science. However, there are a few things you can do to avoid extreme cases of corrosion that lead to damage and slow air leaks.