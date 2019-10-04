News/Carlisle TyrFil
October 4, 2019

Carlisle TyrFil Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Cleveland and Berea, Ohio

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Carlisle-TyrFil-Systems-Logo-800x400

Carlisle TyrFil, a brand of Carlisle Construction Materials, showed its appreciation for the local Cleveland and Berea, Ohio communities it has served for the past four decades by lending a hand to the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

As part of a team building activity, the brand donated 10 bicycles and a $150 Amazon gift card to young people at the organization. As a producer of polyurethane TyrFil flatproofing technology, commonly referred to as foam fill, the brand has been a presence in that market, where it’s factory has resided since the 1970s.

