September 18, 2019

Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain

Carlisle Companies Incorporated has appointed Mark C. Smith to the position of vice president of supply chain for Carlisle Companies consistent with Carlisle’s Vision 2025’s center-led initiatives to drive to $15 of earnings per share, the company says.

Smith joined Carlisle in 2012 as vice president of supply chain for Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and was previously a vice president of sourcing for General Cable.

