Carlisle Companies Appoints Laura Walsh VP, CIO

Carlisle Companies Inc. has appointed Laura Walsh to the position of vice president and chief information officer for Carlisle Companies.

Walsh joined Carlisle in 2018 as vice president of information technology and was previously vice president and chief information officer for Lydall, Inc.

Chris Koch, president and CEO, said, “I am extremely pleased to announce that Laura will assume the newly created role of vice president and chief information officer for Carlisle Companies. Since joining Carlisle, Laura has redefined Carlisle’s global information technology strategy and delivered outstanding results, including initiatives involving IT back-office consolidation, vendor management, security and M&A integration. In this new role, Laura will utilize the processes of the Carlisle Operating System to continue to drive IT improvements and efficiencies from our center-led framework across Carlisle’s business segments in support of our Vision 2025 objectives.”