News/scholarships
December 17, 2019

Capitol Tire & Auto Service Employee Awarded Scholarships from Federated Car Care, Women in Auto Care

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Tabitha Harris of Capitol Tire & Auto Service in Dover, Delaware, was recently awarded with two academic scholarships to help her pursue a career in the auto care industry.

A Federated Car Care scholarship, as well as a scholarship from Women in Auto Care (WiAC), were awarded to Harris. She was honored for her accomplishments during the 2019 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo‎ (AAPEX) in Las Vegas at the annual Women in Auto Care reception.

A graduate of Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown, Delaware, Harris studied in the school’s automotive technical program and also worked at Capitol Tire & Auto Service during her senior year. She is attending University of Northwestern Ohio and plans to major in diesel technology.

