Capitol Tire & Auto Service Employee Awarded Scholarships from Federated Car Care, Women in Auto Care
Tabitha Harris of Capitol Tire & Auto Service in Dover, Delaware, was recently awarded with two academic scholarships to help her pursue a career in the auto care industry.
A Federated Car Care scholarship, as well as a scholarship from Women in Auto Care (WiAC), were awarded to Harris. She was honored for her accomplishments during the 2019 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas at the annual Women in Auto Care reception.
A graduate of Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown, Delaware, Harris studied in the school’s automotive technical program and also worked at Capitol Tire & Auto Service during her senior year. She is attending University of Northwestern Ohio and plans to major in diesel technology.