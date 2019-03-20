News/Canada
March 20, 2019

Canadian Tire, Fountain Tire, Pneus Unimax Named Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Canadian Tire Fountain Tire Pneus Unimax Tire Canadian Best Managed

Canadian Tire, Fountain Tire and Pneus Unimax, the parent company of the Point S brand, have been named to the Canadian Business Journal’s Best Managed Companies List.

Fountain Tire, located in Edmonton, was named to the publication’s list of platinum winners, a designation companies carry if they’ve been named to the list for more than seven years running.

Canadian Tire Corp, located in Toronto, was named a gold winner for being on the list four to six years in a row. Pneus Unimax Ltée, a wholesale tire distributor out of Boucherville, Quebec, was named was named to the list as a returning winner.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is Canada’s leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo an application process, but only the best are awarded with the designation.