 Canada Passes Lead Wheel Weight Law

Canada bans lead-based wheel balance weights, promoting non-lead alternatives.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Government of Canada has passed legislation to prohibit the manufacture and importation of lead-based wheel balance weights as an extension of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) originally released in 1999. A project that has been ongoing since 2014 finally reached approval during the first session of the Canadian 2023 Parliament calendar.

The new Canadian law bans the manufacture and importation of wheel balance weights containing more than 0.1% of lead. Exemptions to the law include an allowance for the domestic manufacturing of lead wheel balance weights within Canada designed only for export outside of Canada, importation of lead wheel weights into Canada designed only for immediate transport through Canada to a destination address outside of Canada and/or the importation of lead wheel weights already installed on vehicles. Additionally, all lead wheel balance weight inventories already pre-existing in the Canadian market prior to Feb. 3, 2024, are allowed to be sold and installed on vehicles within Canada as designed after the enforcement date.

The main non-lead alternatives already available within the Canadian market are zinc, steel and plasteel wheel balance weight options.

