Can Saying ‘No’ Be the Secret to Success?

What’s the most destructive word in your shop? Sometimes, the word is “yes.” In challenging economic times, saying yes to everything may seem like the only way to reach your business goals but not every job, every customer or every opportunity is right for you. Sometimes, saying “no” is the best thing you can do.

In this podcast series, guests discuss some of the nightmares shop owners face with leading shop owners from across the country. Shop Owner Solutions is intended to help you avoid the 3 am panic – together, hosts Vic Tarasik and Doug Kaufman will explore the things that cause you the most stress, put your anxiety into high gear and keep you from feeling like you’re achieving the success you deserve.

In this episode, Vic and Doug discuss the power of no with two shop owners who had to learn it the hard way. AJ Nealey, from Nealey’s Auto Service in Edgewater, MD and Wendy Clawson, from The Swedish Solution in Chagrin Falls, OH, share their wisdom, their successes and – in frank terms – some of their downfalls when it comes to the prospect of disappointing someone or losing a job by saying no. In addition, they share examples of things a shop owner should NEVER say no to, including vacations, family time and improving team morale and training.