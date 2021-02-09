Camso Releases New TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire

Camso has released the Camso TLH 732+ tire for telehandlers, which the company says offers 64% more life than its predecessor, the TLH 732. Camso says the new tire provides overall improved performance, durability, puncture resistance and traction for construction industry professionals.

With a wraparound stepped tread design and extra-thick void guard, the TLH 732+ extends Camso’s current bias tire offering for telehandlers. Camso says this new addition provides excellent traction on soft surfaces, long-wearing durability when operating at higher speeds, maximum tread cleanout, tread impact protection to reduce risks of punctures, and new sidewall and rim flange protection. When compared to its predecessor, the TLH 732+’s lugs are wider and higher, which leads to a heavier, tougher tire (165 vs. 135 lbs.).

The Camso TLH 732+ is offered in two dimensions (13.00-24 and 14.00-24), both of which are available with a ply rating of either 12 or 16 to cover all telehandler needs. The TLH 732+ is available now through Camso’s dealer network through the USA, Canada and Mexico.