Connect with us
Camso-TLH-732_Plus

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Camso Releases New TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire

With a wraparound stepped tread design and extra-thick void guard, the TLH 732+ extends Camso’s current bias tire offering for telehandlers.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Camso has released the Camso TLH 732+ tire for telehandlers, which the company says offers 64% more life than its predecessor, the TLH 732. Camso says the new tire provides overall improved performance, durability, puncture resistance and traction for construction industry professionals.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With a wraparound stepped tread design and extra-thick void guard, the TLH 732+ extends Camso’s current bias tire offering for telehandlers. Camso says this new addition provides excellent traction on soft surfaces, long-wearing durability when operating at higher speeds, maximum tread cleanout, tread impact protection to reduce risks of punctures, and new sidewall and rim flange protection. When compared to its predecessor, the TLH 732+’s lugs are wider and higher, which leads to a heavier, tougher tire (165 vs. 135 lbs.).

The Camso TLH 732+ is offered in two dimensions (13.00-24 and 14.00-24), both of which are available with a ply rating of either 12 or 16 to cover all telehandler needs. The TLH 732+ is available now through Camso’s dealer network through the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: General Tire Expands Earthmoving Tire Lines

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Releases New Sierra Max Pro ATV Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: CEAT Specialty Broadens Torquemax Ag Radial Tire Range

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Stellar Industries Releases TM28 Tire Manipulator

Advertisement

on

Camso Releases New TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire

on

Triangle Releases TB577A (E-4) OTR Radial Tire

on

Maxam Adds New Sizes to MS302 OTR Tire Line

on

BKT Adds Three New Sizes to V-Flexa Tire Line
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Business Operations: Are You a Leader if No One Follows You?

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

TPMS: Bartec USA Makes Fourth Tool Update of 2020

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

BKT_Sierra_Max_Pro BKT_Sierra_Max_Pro

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Releases New Sierra Max Pro ATV Tire
OTR-Tire-Earthmax-SR45-Rock OTR-Tire-Earthmax-SR45-Rock

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Condition Critical: OTR Tire Maintenance for Best Performance
General-Tire__New-Tires General-Tire__New-Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

General Tire Expands Earthmoving Tire Lines
Maxam-MS302_new-sizes Maxam-MS302_new-sizes

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Maxam Adds New Sizes to MS302 OTR Tire Line
Connect