Camso_TLH-592S

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Camso Launches New Solid Telehandler Tire

With this new solution, Camso consolidates its telehandler product range, which now includes two grades of solid tires and multiple pneumatic solutions.
on

Camso has launched the new TLH 592S, a solid tire for telehandlers that the company says provides flat-free operations and durability.

The new Camso TLH 592S has been developed to support rental companies in providing clients with a reliable and safe solution throughout the entire service of the telehandlers they lease, Camso says. Although they are getting more versatile given the different attachments available, the company says the most common application is on construction sites where the telehandlers use forks to move and lift loads at various heights, often on unstable and unfinished surface conditions.

In some rental yards, there is a lower utilization rate on telehandlers while in others, the machines will be replaced and sold to auctions shortly. The Camso TLH 592S came to meet this need of a more affordable solution for such clients, without compromising on requirements such as maximum stability, flat resistance and service life, Camso says.

The Camso TLH 592S (available in sizes 13.00 and 14.00-24), has been designed to combine flat-free operations and durable performance at an affordable price, Camso says, adding it benefits from the same patented triangular aperture geometry for optimized stability, strength and comfort. Its solid tire technology ensures a puncture-proof solution, while its extra-deep directional tread design offers optimal service life, cuts and chunking resistance, and improved traction, the company adds.

In this article:
on

Garage Studio

