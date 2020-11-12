Camso Opens New Kansas Manufacturing Facility

Click Here to Read More

The facility, which will manufacture agricultural tracks, increases Camso’s manufacturing footprint in North America to seven facilities.

Junction City is a strategic location for Camso due to its proximity to Camso’s existing manufacturing plant in nearby Emporia, Kansas, the company says.

The new facility will employ more than 50 employees. This site will be ISO 9001-certified and use the same track manufacturing technology, standards and quality used in the other Camso facilities, the company says.