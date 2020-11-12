Connect with us
Camso Opens New Kansas Manufacturing Facility

The facility, which will manufacture agricultural tracks, increases Camso’s manufacturing footprint in North America to seven facilities.
Tire Review Staff

Camso has opened a new 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility based in Junction City, Kansas.

Junction City is a strategic location for Camso due to its proximity to Camso’s existing manufacturing plant in nearby Emporia, Kansas, the company says.

The new facility will employ more than 50 employees. This site will be ISO 9001-certified and use the same track manufacturing technology, standards and quality used in the other Camso facilities, the company says.

