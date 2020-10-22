Connect with us

News

Camso Acquires Material-Handling Businesses from Metro

Tire Review Staff

on

Camso, a Michelin Group company, has acquired two material-handling solutions businesses from Metro Industrial Tires (Metro), based in the greater Chicago area.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Chicago is one of the largest material-handling markets in the U.S.,” said Bob Bulger, vice president and general manager, Camso North America. “Metro had been a valued customer for many years with an exceptional service model. Over that time, a strong, long-term relationship has been formed that will benefit our already strong sales and service team.”

Founded in 1983, Metro has employees based in two locations, south of metro Chicago, in Alsip, and north of metro Chicago, in Lombard, Ill. Each location has a fleet of press trucks.

“The acquisition of the material-handling solutions business from Metro will expand and strengthen the chain between tire manufacturing, distribution and service for Camso,” continued Bulger. “It will allow us to find new and innovative ways to meet our customers’ ever-changing needs for skid steer tires, rubber tracks, foam-filled tires, filled assemblies and ancillary products, as well as service. This will benefit our fleet, national account, original equipment and equipment dealer customers.”

Michelin acquired Camso in 2018, saying at the time the “partnership makes the newly created entity the world leader in OTR mobility.”

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Schrader Names Winners of TPMS Tool Bundle Giveaway

News: Nexen Tire Debuts New Podcast

News: Commerce Dept. Postpones Preliminary PLT Determination

News: Hunter Launches New Virtual Event

Advertisement

on

Camso Acquires Material-Handling Businesses from Metro

on

Virtual AAPEX Experience Releases Digital Show Guide

on

Epicor Launches Free 'Profit Clinic' for the Aftermarket

on

Arnott Acquires AccuAir
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)
Phone: 626-301-9575
406 E. Huntington Dr., Ste 200, Monrovia CA 91016
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect