Camso Acquires Material-Handling Businesses from Metro

“Chicago is one of the largest material-handling markets in the U.S.,” said Bob Bulger, vice president and general manager, Camso North America. “Metro had been a valued customer for many years with an exceptional service model. Over that time, a strong, long-term relationship has been formed that will benefit our already strong sales and service team.”

Founded in 1983, Metro has employees based in two locations, south of metro Chicago, in Alsip, and north of metro Chicago, in Lombard, Ill. Each location has a fleet of press trucks.

“The acquisition of the material-handling solutions business from Metro will expand and strengthen the chain between tire manufacturing, distribution and service for Camso,” continued Bulger. “It will allow us to find new and innovative ways to meet our customers’ ever-changing needs for skid steer tires, rubber tracks, foam-filled tires, filled assemblies and ancillary products, as well as service. This will benefit our fleet, national account, original equipment and equipment dealer customers.”

Michelin acquired Camso in 2018, saying at the time the “partnership makes the newly created entity the world leader in OTR mobility.”