California Requesting Brake Pad Law Extension Process Feedback

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) has launched a survey targeted at manufacturers who plan to apply for an extension when complying with the state’s brake pad law.

The issue dates back to 2010 when Governor Schwarzenegger signed legislation prohibiting the sale of brake pads containing certain amounts of copper, heavy metals and asbestos. As of 2014, brake pads containing more than trace amounts of heavy metals and asbestos are banned. By 2021, brakes cannot contain more than 5% copper and by 2025, that amount of copper must be no more than 0.5%. Under the law, a manufacturer/importer can only apply for a one-, two- or three-year exemption from the 0.5% copper requirement if the company can demonstrate that a safe and available alternative does not exist.

Per the DTSC, the survey is intended to gauge the extent to which manufacturers will be filing extension applications.

The survey can be found here.