Connect with us

News

CA Gov. to Phase Out New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

Tire Review Staff

on

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently issued an executive order instructing the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to draft regulations requiring that all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state be zero-emissions by 2035.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Once drafted, CARB’s proposed regulations will be subject to a regulatory process, including legal, economic, and environmental analyses, public comment and hearings.

SEMA says the governor’s order is also expected to face numerous legal challenges from opponents.

“SEMA is deeply disappointed in Governor Newsom’s decision to escalate his ongoing feud with the Trump Administration at the expense of the consumer and California’s small businesses,” said Daniel Ingber, SEMA vice president of government and legal affairs. “SEMA will work with the industry and enthusiasts in opposing the governor’s proposal on all fronts.”

According to the California Energy Commission, zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) currently make up approximately 2% of the over 28-million vehicles in use in California. It is estimated that at least 8% of new vehicle sales in California will be ZEVs and plug-in hybrids by 2025.

California’s ZEV program falls within the state’s greenhouse gas rule that is being challenged in court by the Trump Administration. SEMA says the federal government is seeking to withdraw EPA recognition of the California rule under the Clean Air Act because it effectively establishes fuel economy standards which are the sole jurisdiction of the federal government. The challenge could eventually be decided by the Supreme Court.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Proud to Be: Ronnie Lefevers, Tires Plus Tire Pros

News: Cooper Recalls Some CS5, LSR Grand Touring Tires

News: Virtual AAPEX Experience Announces Training Lineup

News: Big O Tires Acquires Nine Colorado Stores

Advertisement

on

CA Gov. to Phase Out New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

on

Tire Kingdom Donates Tires to Okeechobee Family

on

Vredestein's Quatrac Hits Second Place in AutoBild test

on

Toyo Tire's 2020 Treadpass Goes Virtual
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Continental Tire the Americas

Continental Tire the Americas
Contact: Jackie PobiegaPhone: 704-583-3900Fax: 704-583-3939
1830 Mac Millan Park Dr., Fort Mill SC 29707
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect