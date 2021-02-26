Connect with us
Burt Brothers Staff Trains with Pinnacle Performance

Steve Ferrante, owner of Pinnacle Performance, says he teaches auto shops to improve customer relationships and increase sales.
Tire Review Staff

on

Burt Brothers Tire and Service has brought in Steve Ferrante of Pinnacle Performance to provide customer service and sales training.

Ferrante says he developed his training program to help auto shops build team dynamics and teach them to improve customer relationships and increase sales.

“Steve preaches that 80% of businesses and the employees in them are not in the top 20%,” says Burt Brothers’ co-owner, Jake Burt. “Pinnacle Performance Training is about how we can get our employees and shops into that top 20% and achieve world-class sales and customer service. It’s about raising the bar in everything that we do.”

